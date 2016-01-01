See All Nurse Midwives in Phoenix, AZ
Connie Garcia, CNM

Midwifery
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Connie Garcia, CNM is a Midwife in Phoenix, AZ. 

Connie Garcia works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Canyon Midwifery LLC
    6610 W Cordia Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Connie Garcia, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1578670121
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Connie Garcia, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Connie Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Connie Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Connie Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Connie Garcia works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Connie Garcia’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Connie Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Connie Garcia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Connie Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Connie Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

