Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connie Cole, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Connie Cole, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Knoxville, TN.
- 1 9724 Kingston Pike Ste 1004, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 470-2546
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
She's a great Dr. and has really helped my family!
About Dr. Connie Cole, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 1124183215
