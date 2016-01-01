See All Physicians Assistants in Salem, VA
Conner Overfelt, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Conner Overfelt, PA is a Physician Assistant in Salem, VA. 

Conner Overfelt works at LewisGale Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgery - Salem in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgery - Salem
    1802 Braeburn Dr Fl 2, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 203-2687
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
About Conner Overfelt, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417580572
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

