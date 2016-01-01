See All Family Doctors in Mooresville, NC
Collin Wright, PA-C

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Collin Wright, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. 

Collin Wright works at Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Langtree in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Langtree
    106 Langtree Village Dr Ste 200, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2868
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Collin Wright, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1386044527
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Collin Wright, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Collin Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Collin Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Collin Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Collin Wright works at Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Langtree in Mooresville, NC. View the full address on Collin Wright’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Collin Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Collin Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Collin Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Collin Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

