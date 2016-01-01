Collin Dimler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Collin Dimler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Collin Dimler, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Collin Dimler, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1003, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-2290
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 221, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Collin Dimler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Collin Dimler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Collin Dimler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Collin Dimler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.