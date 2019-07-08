See All Physicians Assistants in Daytona Beach, FL
Colleen Ursic, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Colleen Ursic, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Colleen Ursic works at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    655 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste B, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 252-5578
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Jul 08, 2019
    Exceptional
    Ben — Jul 08, 2019
    About Colleen Ursic, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841668068
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colleen Ursic, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Ursic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Colleen Ursic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Colleen Ursic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Colleen Ursic works at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Colleen Ursic’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Colleen Ursic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Ursic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Ursic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Ursic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

