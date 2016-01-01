See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Dr. Colleen Tejchma, OD

Optometry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Colleen Tejchma, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. 

Dr. Tejchma works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Lake Havasu South in Lake Havasu City, AZ with other offices in Parker, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Lake Havasu South
    383 Lake Havasu Ave S, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 263-8717
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Parker
    115 W Riverside Dr, Parker, AZ 85344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 268-0751

  • Optometry
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1811518004
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • W W Hastings Indian Hospital

