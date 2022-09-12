See All Physicians Assistants in Littleton, CO
Physician Assistant (PA)
Colleen Stuckey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Littleton, CO. 

Colleen Stuckey works at Lakeview Family Medicine in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeview Family Medicine
    13402 W Coal Mine Ave Ste 300, Littleton, CO 80127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0566
    Lakeview Family Medicine
    6169 S Balsam Way Ste 220, Littleton, CO 80123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0566

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Chronic Diseases
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatological Disorders
Diabetes
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Injuries
Obesity
Psoriasis
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 12, 2022
    From my first physical with Colleen I knew I was working with someone who knew how to ask good questions, listen to the answers I provided and work together toward a positive change in my preventive health. Colleen is a great listener which makes her a great PA. She takes the time with patients to hear what they’ve tried before and explore what changes will lead to positive effects.
    About Colleen Stuckey, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1871720409
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colleen Stuckey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Stuckey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Colleen Stuckey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Colleen Stuckey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Colleen Stuckey works at Lakeview Family Medicine in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Colleen Stuckey’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Colleen Stuckey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Stuckey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Stuckey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Stuckey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

