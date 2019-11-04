Colleen Sisley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Colleen Sisley, MFT
Overview
Colleen Sisley, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2921 N Tenaya Way Ste 117, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 655-5033
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She helped my son with serious anxiety issues. She's honest about what she can and cannot do. She doesn't talk down to her patients or their parents. I would 100% use her again in the future
About Colleen Sisley, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1255451977
Frequently Asked Questions
Colleen Sisley accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colleen Sisley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Colleen Sisley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Sisley.
