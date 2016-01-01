Colleen Shay, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Shay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Colleen Shay, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Colleen Shay, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Goshen, IN.
Colleen Shay works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen1135 Professional Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Colleen Shay?
About Colleen Shay, FNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1346431756
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Colleen Shay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Colleen Shay works at
Colleen Shay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Shay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Shay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Shay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.