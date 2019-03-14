Colleen Russo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colleen Russo, PMHNP
Colleen Russo, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Colleen Russo works at
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 898-4857
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Colleen really listens and understands her patients needs. She was the only doctor out of 4 to actually get to the root of my problems and give me her professional advice. She didn't just place a generic label on my issues like the other doctors did before her. She really made me feel comfortable talking to her about something most women are so afraid to say out loud for fear of being labeled as broken.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700216744
3 patients have reviewed Colleen Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Russo.
