Dr. Colleen Pietrowski, DC
Dr. Colleen Pietrowski, DC is a Chiropractor in Timonium, MD.
Advanced Medical Center1840 York Rd Ste F, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-1845
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I've been a patient of Dr. Pietrowski for many years. When no doctor could cure my Lymes disease, Dr. P helped me understand what was happening and why I wasn't improving. She brought me back from bed bound to normal functioning. She educates her clients and listens! She has even seen my children and my clients. All have positive results with treatment! Highly recommend!
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1497825186
Dr. Pietrowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pietrowski accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pietrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pietrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pietrowski.
