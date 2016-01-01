See All Nurse Practitioners in Steubenville, OH
Colleen Morelli, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Colleen Morelli, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH. 

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Diagnostic Center
    114 Brady Cir E, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Colleen Morelli, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1356515084
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

