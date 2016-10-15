Colleen Mawby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Colleen Mawby, PA-C
Overview
Colleen Mawby, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA.
Colleen Mawby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Group Health Tacoma South Medical Center9505 S Steele St, Tacoma, WA 98444 Directions (253) 597-6800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Colleen Mawby?
Very sweet and understanding Doctor. Professional while still being warm and comforting when handling anxiety-ridden patients. I'm definitely asking that she be my primary caregiver.
About Colleen Mawby, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497009948
Frequently Asked Questions
Colleen Mawby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Colleen Mawby works at
2 patients have reviewed Colleen Mawby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Mawby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Mawby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Mawby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.