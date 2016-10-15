See All Physicians Assistants in Tacoma, WA
Colleen Mawby, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Colleen Mawby, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA. 

Colleen Mawby works at Group Health Tacoma Sth Med Ctr in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Tacoma South Medical Center
    9505 S Steele St, Tacoma, WA 98444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 597-6800
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 15, 2016
    Very sweet and understanding Doctor. Professional while still being warm and comforting when handling anxiety-ridden patients. I'm definitely asking that she be my primary caregiver.
    Kendall J. in Tacoma, WA — Oct 15, 2016
    Photo: Colleen Mawby, PA-C
    About Colleen Mawby, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497009948
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colleen Mawby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Colleen Mawby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Colleen Mawby works at Group Health Tacoma Sth Med Ctr in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Colleen Mawby’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Colleen Mawby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Mawby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Mawby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Mawby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

