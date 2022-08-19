See All Urologists in Glastonbury, CT
Colleen Laskoski, APRN

Urology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Colleen Laskoski, APRN is an Urology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. 

Colleen Laskoski works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 678-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Windham Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 19, 2022
    Colleen was terrific. She was very clear in her explanations of my post-TURP procedure symptoms. She was down to earth. She was patient with me as I wrote down her answers to all of my questions. I highly recommend Colleen as your APRN.
    Chipster — Aug 19, 2022
    About Colleen Laskoski, APRN

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689206526
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colleen Laskoski, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Laskoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Colleen Laskoski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Colleen Laskoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Colleen Laskoski works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Glastonbury, CT. View the full address on Colleen Laskoski’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Colleen Laskoski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Laskoski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Laskoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Laskoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

