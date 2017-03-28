Colleen Kelly-Peck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Colleen Kelly-Peck, MC
Overview
Colleen Kelly-Peck, MC is a Counselor in Tempe, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2111 E Baseline Rd Ste A4, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 775-7400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Colleen Kelly-Peck?
She helps you move forward instead of dwelling on what you can't change. She's the best.
About Colleen Kelly-Peck, MC
- Counseling
- English
- 1821211095
Frequently Asked Questions
Colleen Kelly-Peck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colleen Kelly-Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Colleen Kelly-Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Kelly-Peck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Kelly-Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Kelly-Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.