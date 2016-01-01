Colleen Devine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colleen Devine, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Colleen Devine, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Waterford, CT.
Winakor's Healing Practice758 Broad Street Ext, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 442-6218
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
About Colleen Devine, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1962506261
Colleen Devine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
