Colleen Colbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Colleen Colbert, PSY
Overview
Colleen Colbert, PSY is a Psychologist in Piermont, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 105 Shad Row Ste D, Piermont, NY 10968 Directions (845) 398-8864
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Colleen Colbert?
About Colleen Colbert, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1558581652
Frequently Asked Questions
Colleen Colbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colleen Colbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Colleen Colbert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Colbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Colbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Colbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.