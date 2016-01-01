Colleen Atchley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colleen Atchley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Colleen Atchley, APRN
Overview
Colleen Atchley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
Colleen Atchley works at
Locations
-
1
Eastside Family Clinic4003 Massard Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 434-4747
-
2
River Valley Primary Care Services9755 W State Highway 22, Ratcliff, AR 72951 Directions (479) 431-2050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Colleen Atchley?
About Colleen Atchley, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1578810487
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Colleen Atchley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Colleen Atchley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colleen Atchley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Colleen Atchley works at
Colleen Atchley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Colleen Atchley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colleen Atchley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colleen Atchley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.