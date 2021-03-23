See All Nurse Practitioners in Lincoln, NE
Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Colette Wheeler, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Colette Wheeler works at Colette Wheeler LLC in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Colette Wheeler LLC
    770 N Cotner Blvd Ste 328, Lincoln, NE 68505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 640-6980

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Mar 23, 2021
    I've been seeing Collette for a few years now and feel she knows me pretty well. I am comfortable talking to her about anything. She's a good listener and helps me to find answers on my own with her feedback.
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1316201866
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Union College
    Colette Wheeler, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colette Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Colette Wheeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Colette Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Colette Wheeler works at Colette Wheeler LLC in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Colette Wheeler’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Colette Wheeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colette Wheeler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colette Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colette Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

