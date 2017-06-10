Colette Lopane, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colette Lopane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Colette Lopane, LMHC
Colette Lopane, LMHC is a Counselor in Larchmont, NY. They graduated from IONA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, New York Westchester Square Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion and White Plains Hospital.
New Day Vitality Mental Health Counseling Pllc2005 Palmer Ave, Larchmont, NY 10538 Directions (914) 715-0719
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- New York Westchester Square Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent therapist !! Aurora was a great touch ! Very helpful and informative!
- IONA COLLEGE
Colette Lopane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Colette Lopane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colette Lopane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Colette Lopane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colette Lopane.
