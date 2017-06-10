Overview

Colette Lopane, LMHC is a Counselor in Larchmont, NY. They graduated from IONA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, New York Westchester Square Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, St. John's Riverside Hospital Dobbs Ferry Pavilion and White Plains Hospital.



Colette Lopane works at New Day Vitality Psychotherapy, Colette Lopane in Larchmont, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.