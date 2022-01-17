Colette Frena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Colette Frena, NP
Overview
Colette Frena, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA.
Colette Frena works at
Locations
-
1
Buenaventura Medical Clinic120 N ASHWOOD AVE, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-5800
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Colette Frena?
I’ve had only positive outcomes and conversations with Colette. She is truly a credit to Primary Medical.
About Colette Frena, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023137247
Frequently Asked Questions
Colette Frena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Colette Frena works at
5 patients have reviewed Colette Frena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colette Frena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colette Frena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colette Frena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.