Colette Dumont, ARNP

Colette Dumont, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Colette Dumont, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH. They graduated from University of Washington.

Colette Dumont works at The Counseling Center in Nashua, NH with other offices in Manchester, NH, Exeter, NH and Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Counseling Center
    1 Main St Ste 206, Nashua, NH 03064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 689-7890
  2
    Counseling Center of Nashua
    148 Coolidge Ave, Manchester, NH 03102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 883-0005
  3
    Counseling Center of Nashua
    24 Front St Ste 304, Exeter, NH 03833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 883-0005
  4
    Counseling Center of Nashua
    414 State St, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 883-0005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Treatment frequency



Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 22, 2021
    I've been seeing Colette for many years now and she is always attentive to my issues with medications. Either new or currently being taken. Always always willing to call me if I have a need or a question .
    Joe Dabrowski — Feb 22, 2021
    About Colette Dumont, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063467041
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Colette Dumont, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colette Dumont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Colette Dumont has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Colette Dumont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Colette Dumont. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colette Dumont.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colette Dumont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colette Dumont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

