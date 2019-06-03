Colene Wade, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Colene Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Colene Wade, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Colene Wade, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kalamazoo, MI.
Colene Wade works at
Locations
Msukcms Pediatrics Clinic1000 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49008 Directions (269) 337-6500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Wonderful experience with Colene. I highly recommend her!
About Colene Wade, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Colene Wade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Colene Wade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Colene Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Colene Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Colene Wade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Colene Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Colene Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.