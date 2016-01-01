See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Coleman Humbert, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (2)
Overview

Coleman Humbert, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Coleman Humbert works at SACRAMENTO FAMILY MEDICAL CLINIC in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellspace Health Del Paso Heights
    3441 MARYSVILLE BLVD, Sacramento, CA 95838 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 737-5555

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Coleman Humbert, NP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1487146213
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Coleman Humbert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Coleman Humbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Coleman Humbert works at SACRAMENTO FAMILY MEDICAL CLINIC in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Coleman Humbert’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Coleman Humbert. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Coleman Humbert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Coleman Humbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Coleman Humbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

