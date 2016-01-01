Coleen Cummings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Coleen Cummings, NP
Overview
Coleen Cummings, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brockton, MA.
Coleen Cummings works at
Locations
Brockton Hospital61 Libby St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 586-7400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Coleen Cummings, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265567101
Coleen Cummings accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Coleen Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Coleen Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Coleen Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Coleen Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Coleen Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.