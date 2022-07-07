Dr. Cole Hosenfeld, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cole Hosenfeld, DC
Overview
Dr. Cole Hosenfeld, DC is a Chiropractor in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Hosenfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Apple Healthcare Western Avenue4307 Ball Camp Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921 Directions (865) 524-1234Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hosenfeld?
I saw Cole about 10 years ago for some injuries after a car wreck. He absolutely changed the course of my life and he helped me beyond words. I owe him. He was incredible and he pushed me to get to levels and quality of life that I thought were not possible. Thank you Cole. You changed my life and I think of you and your help on a daily basis. I would be in a very dark place if this man had not helped me on a body and soul level. Amazing human Being that actually cares. Rare. If you have the honor of working with him or being treated by him please know that you are lucky.
About Dr. Cole Hosenfeld, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1861429698
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosenfeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hosenfeld accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosenfeld works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.