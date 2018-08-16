Dr. Cody Quarnberg, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quarnberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cody Quarnberg, OD
Overview
Dr. Cody Quarnberg, OD is an Optometrist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Quarnberg works at
Locations
Scottsdale Office7245 E Osborn Rd Ste 4, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 994-5012Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Phoenix Office300 E Osborn Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 254-7255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quarnberg has been my eye doctor for many years. He’s very professional, knowledgeable, thorough, and explains his treatment for his patients very well. His office is very close and convenient to my home. His techs Patti and Brenda are the best.
About Dr. Cody Quarnberg, OD
- Optometry
- English, Bulgarian
- 1902977655
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
