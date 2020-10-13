See All Physicians Assistants in Winston Salem, NC
Overview

Cody Myrick, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC. 

Cody Myrick works at Bethany Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bethany Medical Center
    5093 University Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 883-0029
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Cody Myrick, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043851801
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cody Myrick, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cody Myrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cody Myrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cody Myrick works at Bethany Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Cody Myrick’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Cody Myrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cody Myrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cody Myrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cody Myrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

