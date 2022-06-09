See All Nurse Practitioners in Boise, ID
Cody Haas, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Offers telehealth

Cody Haas, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    3350 W Americana Ter Ste 320, Boise, ID 83706 (208) 252-5621

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Firstly, I'd like to say he doesn't handle all of his administrative directly. I've followed Cody from one company to another and have had vastly different experiences with office admins. Having said that, I've had excellent consistent support from Cody that has been a big sigh of relief. He really listens, is compassionate, and will go out of his way to facilitate special requirements (I'm a #vanlifer and pharmacies will be different monthly and I never know where I'm going to be to boot). He has helped me through a lot and I really appreciate how he explains how and why something works. He doesn't treat me like an idiot which feels like a rarity being a patient in this field. He's a life-saver, literally!!
Lee — Jun 09, 2022
About Cody Haas, PMHNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902462039
Frequently Asked Questions

Cody Haas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Cody Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Cody Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cody Haas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cody Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cody Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

