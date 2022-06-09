Cody Haas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cody Haas, PMHNP-BC
Cody Haas, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID.
- 1 3350 W Americana Ter Ste 320, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 252-5621
Firstly, I’d like to say he doesn’t handle all of his administrative directly. I’ve followed Cody from one company to another and have had vastly different experiences with office admins. Having said that, I’ve had excellent consistent support from Cody that has been a big sigh of relief. He really listens, is compassionate, and will go out of his way to facilitate special requirements (I’m a #vanlifer and pharmacies will be different monthly and I never know where I’m going to be to boot). He has helped me through a lot and I really appreciate how he explains how and why something works. He doesn’t treat me like an idiot which feels like a rarity being a patient in this field. He’s a life-saver, literally!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902462039
