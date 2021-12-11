Cody Favaro has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cody Favaro, FNP-C
Cody Favaro, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Cody Favaro works at
Patient Plus Urgent Care2840 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Directions (225) 224-2402Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
Cody was SO helpful, kind, thorough, mindful and knowledgeable. Really listened. highest regard and recommendation, best care out there. Thanks <3
About Cody Favaro, FNP-C
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1023619277
Cody Favaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
