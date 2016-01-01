Dr. Craddick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody Craddick, DC
Overview
Dr. Cody Craddick, DC is a Chiropractor in Lubbock, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3104 Indiana Ave Ste C, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 785-6550
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Craddick?
About Dr. Cody Craddick, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1164604948
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craddick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Craddick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craddick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craddick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craddick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.