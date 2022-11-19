See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Clyde Yan, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile

Clyde Yan, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Clyde Yan, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Clyde Yan works at Saint Vincent Stress Center in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
David Sahawneh, NP
David Sahawneh, NP
6 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Vincent Stress Center
    8401 Harcourt Rd # 201, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-4600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Clyde Yan?

    Nov 19, 2022
    I've only seen him for a few months and primarily for medication management but he seems competent enough. Friendly and detailed. Not my favorite therapist but everyone has a style preference. I'm mostly writing this as a balance to what other reviews I saw. I don't feel he lied about anything, he was very professional and kind, and he seemed knowledgeable. The scheduling situation is a bit strange as you pretty much have to go through email but I suppose that's not his fault. He's one of multiple doctors in the office. He does offer virtual appointments.
    — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Clyde Yan, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Clyde Yan, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Clyde Yan to family and friends

    Clyde Yan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Clyde Yan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Clyde Yan, PMHNP.

    About Clyde Yan, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922558865
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clyde Yan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Clyde Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Clyde Yan works at Saint Vincent Stress Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Clyde Yan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Clyde Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clyde Yan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clyde Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clyde Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Clyde Yan, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.