Clyde Yan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Clyde Yan, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Clyde Yan, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Clyde Yan works at
Saint Vincent Stress Center8401 Harcourt Rd # 201, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-4600
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've only seen him for a few months and primarily for medication management but he seems competent enough. Friendly and detailed. Not my favorite therapist but everyone has a style preference. I'm mostly writing this as a balance to what other reviews I saw. I don't feel he lied about anything, he was very professional and kind, and he seemed knowledgeable. The scheduling situation is a bit strange as you pretty much have to go through email but I suppose that's not his fault. He's one of multiple doctors in the office. He does offer virtual appointments.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922558865
Clyde Yan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clyde Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Clyde Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clyde Yan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clyde Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clyde Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.