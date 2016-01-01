Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clyde Johnson, DC
Overview
Dr. Clyde Johnson, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Highlands Pain Management5950 S Willow Dr Ste 200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 927-6181
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Clyde Johnson, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1063766723
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.