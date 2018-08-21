See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Clyde Bancroft, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Clyde Bancroft, PA

Family Medicine
3 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Clyde Bancroft, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. 

Clyde Bancroft works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Medical Group East
    2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Clyde Bancroft?

Aug 21, 2018
I have only positive experience with Terry bancroft. He has been my dr for several years and highly recommend him and his staff
Anita Rogers in Sutherlin , OR — Aug 21, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Clyde Bancroft, PA
How would you rate your experience with Clyde Bancroft, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Clyde Bancroft to family and friends

Clyde Bancroft's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Clyde Bancroft

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Clyde Bancroft, PA.

About Clyde Bancroft, PA

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1841397742
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Clyde Bancroft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Clyde Bancroft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Clyde Bancroft works at EFM Edenbower in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Clyde Bancroft’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Clyde Bancroft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clyde Bancroft.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clyde Bancroft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clyde Bancroft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.