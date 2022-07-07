See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Clinton Rayhill, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Clinton Rayhill, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Clinton Rayhill works at Louisville Behavioral Health System in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Behavioral Health
    3430 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 454-8800
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2022
    I've been with Clint for a few years now and he is amazing! He continues to guide me through the ups and downs of of daily life as well as giving ways to deal with past trauma. I wouldn't see anyone else! It took years to find someone easy to talk to who also seems to be genuine.
    A.W. — Jul 07, 2022
    Photo: Clinton Rayhill, PMHNP-BC
    About Clinton Rayhill, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700330008
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clinton Rayhill, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clinton Rayhill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Clinton Rayhill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Clinton Rayhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Clinton Rayhill works at Louisville Behavioral Health System in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Clinton Rayhill’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Clinton Rayhill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clinton Rayhill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clinton Rayhill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clinton Rayhill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

