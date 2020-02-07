Dr. Field has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clinton Field, PHD
Overview
Dr. Clinton Field, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Logan, UT.
Dr. Field works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Budge Clinic1350 N 500 E, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 752-0422Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Field?
Dr. Field takes a very pro-active approach. He didn't let my daughter just "vent," he also required her to learn how to appropriately control her emotions, communicate more effectively. He also taught her a number of problem problem solving skills. She hated every minute and she thought we were picking on her. But years later, she is putting a lot of those things into practice daily -- even trying to teach her friends on occasion. ;)
About Dr. Clinton Field, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1467656900
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Field works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Field, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Field appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.