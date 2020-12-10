Clifford Stunden, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clifford Stunden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Clifford Stunden, MFT
Overview
Clifford Stunden, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Dimas, CA.
Locations
Via Verde Counseling1115 Via Verde, San Dimas, CA 91773 Directions (909) 599-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very calming and methodical discussions. Always proactive
About Clifford Stunden, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1831121334
Education & Certifications
- Mt. San Antonio Junior College
Frequently Asked Questions
Clifford Stunden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Clifford Stunden accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clifford Stunden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Clifford Stunden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clifford Stunden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clifford Stunden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clifford Stunden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.