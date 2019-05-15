Dr. Clifford Morgan Jr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Morgan Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Morgan Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Lunas, NM.
Dr. Morgan Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Clifford O. Morgan119 Teles St Sw, Los Lunas, NM 87031 Directions (505) 865-7100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan Jr?
Dr. Morgan is kind, has empathy, and is patient. He is skilled at assessments.
About Dr. Clifford Morgan Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144345109
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan Jr works at
Dr. Morgan Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.