Dr. Clifford Douglas, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Clifford Douglas, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifford Douglas, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Loma Linda University, Pediatric and Adult Deformity
Dr. Douglas works at
Locations
Loma Linda University Neurosurgery Clinic - Riverside4500 Brockton Ave Ste 201, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 590-4872Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Douglas did my back surgery. It was a complicated problem and I was under anesthesia for 6 hours. My recovery was excellent and he managed my pain effectively. I highly recommend him for neurosurgery issues. I wouldn't go to anyone else.
About Dr. Clifford Douglas, PHD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1932166485
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University, Pediatric and Adult Deformity
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas works at
Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Douglas speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
