Clifford Amos, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clifford Amos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Clifford Amos, PA-C
Overview
Clifford Amos, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Annapolis, MD.
Clifford Amos works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Annapolis200 Harry S Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (844) 239-9325
-
2
Greater Washington Dermatology - Olney18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 370, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (844) 239-5338Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Clifford Amos?
Clifford Amos was excellent in all aspects! Very thorough exam and exceptional bedside manner! A++
About Clifford Amos, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1023098514
Frequently Asked Questions
Clifford Amos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Clifford Amos using Healthline FindCare.
Clifford Amos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clifford Amos works at
37 patients have reviewed Clifford Amos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clifford Amos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clifford Amos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clifford Amos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.