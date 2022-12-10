See All Physicians Assistants in Annapolis, MD
Clifford Amos, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Clifford Amos, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Annapolis, MD. 

Clifford Amos works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Annapolis in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Olney, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Annapolis
    200 Harry S Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 239-9325
  2. 2
    Greater Washington Dermatology - Olney
    18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 370, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 239-5338
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(4)
About Clifford Amos, PA-C

Specialties
Languages Spoken
Gender
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Clifford Amos, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clifford Amos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Clifford Amos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Clifford Amos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

37 patients have reviewed Clifford Amos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clifford Amos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clifford Amos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clifford Amos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

