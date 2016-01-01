See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Cleopatra Park, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Cleopatra Park, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cleopatra Park, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Cleopatra Park works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    District Medical Group Inc
    3141 N 3rd Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Cleopatra Park?

Photo: Cleopatra Park, NP
How would you rate your experience with Cleopatra Park, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Cleopatra Park to family and friends

Cleopatra Park's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Cleopatra Park

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cleopatra Park, NP.

About Cleopatra Park, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1194839852
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Cleopatra Park, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cleopatra Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Cleopatra Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cleopatra Park works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Cleopatra Park’s profile.

Cleopatra Park has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cleopatra Park.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cleopatra Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cleopatra Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.