Clement Efobi, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Clement Efobi, PMHNP is a Psychotherapist in Silver Spring, MD.
Clement Efobi works at
Locations
Grow Therapy8222 Georgia Ave Fl 2, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Clement Efobi, PMHNP
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1952943037
Frequently Asked Questions
Clement Efobi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
