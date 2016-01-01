Dr. Cledicianne Dorvil, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorvil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cledicianne Dorvil, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Cledicianne Dorvil, PSY.D is an Adolescent Psychologist in Trenton, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Private Practice Of Eugene Gadson, Psy.D.
Dr. Dorvil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Genesis PACES, LLP826 W State St Ste A, Trenton, NJ 08618 Directions (609) 396-1166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorvil?
About Dr. Cledicianne Dorvil, PSY.D
- Adolescent Psychology
- English, French and Haitian Creole
- 1952732026
Education & Certifications
- Private Practice Of Eugene Gadson, Psy.D.
- Ewing Residential Center/Trenton Psychiatric Hospital
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorvil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorvil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorvil works at
Dr. Dorvil speaks French and Haitian Creole.
Dr. Dorvil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorvil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorvil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorvil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.