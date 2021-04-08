See All Counselors in Livingston, TX
Overview

Clayton Williamson, MA is a Counselor in Livingston, TX. 

Clayton Williamson works at Advanced Counseling & Education Center in Livingston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Counseling and Educational Center
    301 Highway 59 Loop S Ste G, Livingston, TX 77351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Clayton Williamson, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982762795
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clayton Williamson, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Clayton Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Clayton Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Clayton Williamson works at Advanced Counseling & Education Center in Livingston, TX. View the full address on Clayton Williamson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Clayton Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clayton Williamson.

