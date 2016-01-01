Clayton Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clayton Shelton, PA-C
Overview
Clayton Shelton, PA-C is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Clayton Shelton works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Surgical3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 360, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 233-4349
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Clayton Shelton?
About Clayton Shelton, PA-C
- General Surgery
- English
- 1164902318
Frequently Asked Questions
Clayton Shelton works at
Clayton Shelton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Clayton Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clayton Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clayton Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.