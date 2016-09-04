Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD
Overview
Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD is an Optometrist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Locations
Hixson Eye Care5433 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 763-7040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rhodes is the most caring physician I have. He's also an expert in taking care of eyes. All of the staff members are kind and professional, and you can't get better advice for eyeglasses than from his optical staff.
About Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD
- Optometry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1194719674
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
