Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD

Optometry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD is an Optometrist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Rhodes works at Hixson Eye Care in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hixson Eye Care
    5433 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 763-7040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Episcleritis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Medical Therapy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Optomap® Retinal Exam Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Transient Visual Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 04, 2016
    Dr. Rhodes is the most caring physician I have. He's also an expert in taking care of eyes. All of the staff members are kind and professional, and you can't get better advice for eyeglasses than from his optical staff.
    E. Wright in Morristown, TN — Sep 04, 2016
    About Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194719674
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clayton Rhodes, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

