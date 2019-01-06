See All Chiropractors in Victoria, TX
Clayton Franke, CHIRMD Icon-share Share Profile

Clayton Franke, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Clayton Franke, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Victoria, TX. 

Clayton Franke works at Victoria Spinal Care Center in Victoria, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victoria Spinal Care Center
    4002 John Stockbauer Dr Ste A, Victoria, TX 77904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 570-6600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Clayton Franke?

    Jan 06, 2019
    Actually; I saw him a few years back and he adjusted me. He said you are good and come see me if you need to. I have been good up until recently and will be scheduling again. He does everything he can from the get go. No multiple appts if not needed.
    — Jan 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Clayton Franke, CHIRMD
    How would you rate your experience with Clayton Franke, CHIRMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Clayton Franke to family and friends

    Clayton Franke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Clayton Franke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Clayton Franke, CHIRMD.

    About Clayton Franke, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184869711
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Clayton Franke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Clayton Franke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Clayton Franke works at Victoria Spinal Care Center in Victoria, TX. View the full address on Clayton Franke’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Clayton Franke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Clayton Franke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clayton Franke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clayton Franke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Clayton Franke, CHIRMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.