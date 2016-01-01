Clay Walker accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clay Walker, PA-C
Overview
Clay Walker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Clay Walker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Center Streeterville635 N FAIRBANKS CT, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 472-3173
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Clay Walker?
About Clay Walker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1437609377
Frequently Asked Questions
Clay Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clay Walker works at
Clay Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Clay Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clay Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clay Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.