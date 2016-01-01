Clay Cushman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Clay Cushman, PA-C
Overview
Clay Cushman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Clay Cushman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Fresenius Vascular Care Augusta LLC630 13th St Ste 250, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-2500Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Clay Cushman?
About Clay Cushman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1679882625
Frequently Asked Questions
Clay Cushman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Clay Cushman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Clay Cushman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Clay Cushman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Clay Cushman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.